(WHTM) — With heavy rains impacting Central Pennsylvania, many roads around the area can close due to flooding conditions.

Regardless, some drivers still think they can go around the barricades to drive through the closed streets. However, according to Pennsylvania code, drivers can be cited and fined if they are caught doing so.

According to a portion of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania Code, the driver of any vehicle shall not drive past, around, or through a sign or traffic control device closing a road or highway due to an existing hazardous condition.

If a driver is caught driving around a barricade that is closing a road, that driver is committing a summary offense and can be given a maximum fine of $250. Additionally, if a driver drives around a barricade and needs the services of a first responder or emergency medical or rescue personnel, including towing services, that fine can be increased to a maximum of $500.

If drivers are convicted of driving around a barricade and need emergency services to be rescued they could be sentenced to pay restitution in an amount equal to the cost of fire and police response and emergency services.

You can read the entire section of the Pennsylvania code below:

(a) General rule.–The driver of any vehicle, unless otherwise directed by an emergency service responder, shall not drive past, around or through a sign or traffic-control device closing a road or highway due to an existing or potentially hazardous condition. (b) Penalty.–Any person violating this section commits a summary offense and shall, upon conviction, pay a fine of not more than $250 unless the violation results in the utilization of the services of a first responder or emergency medical or rescue personnel, including towing services, in which case the fine shall be increased to not less than $250 nor more than $500. (c) Emergency response costs.–A person convicted of violating this section shall, in addition to any other sentence imposed or restitution ordered under 42 Pa.C.S. § 9721(c) (relating to sentencing generally), be sentenced to pay restitution in an amount equal to the cost of fire and police response and emergency medical service or emergency preparedness response resulting from the offense. Title 75; Chapter 31; Section 3111.1

If you see a barricade, you are advised to find another route and never cross roads that are flooded.