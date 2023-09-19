PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — States have their own flags, mottos, animals, and other things that they call their own. But did you know some states have their own songs?

Pennsylvania has had two state songs in its history. The first one was titled Hail, Pennsylvania, and was written in the 1890s by Edgar. D. Dilley. According to the Social Voice Project, the song was submitted to a University of Pennsylvania contest to write a song to the tune of “God Save the Tsar!”

Dilley’s song was awarded $25 for creating it, and it served as the regional anthem of Pennsylvania until 1990.

The song, called Pennsylvania, was written and composed by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner. It was first introduced to be the state’s official song by State Representative Frank L. Oliver and was adopted by the General Assembly.

The bill was signed into law on Nov. 29, 1990, by Governor Casey. The song is the official song for all public purposes, which is according to the bill.

You can listen to the song by clicking here.

Below are the lyrics to the song Pennsylvania

Verse 1

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

Mighty is your name,

Steeped in glory and tradition,

Object of acclaim.

Where brave men fought the foe of freedom,

Tyranny decried,

‘Til the bell of independence

filled the countryside.

Chorus

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

May your future be,

filled with honor everlasting

as your history.

Verse 2

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

Blessed by God’s own hand,

Birthplace of a mighty nation,

Keystone of the land.

Where first our country’s flag unfolded,

Freedom to proclaim,

May the voices of tomorrow

glorify your name.

Chorus

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania,

May your future be,

filled with honor everlasting