YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States of America declared York, Pennsylvania the nation’s first Capital in 1777.

The British were advancing on the Continental Congress in September of 1777, which forced the central government to move from Philadelphia to Lancaster.

The issue was that Pennsylvania’s Government was also using Lancaster. The Continental Congress decided they would move over the Susquehanna River into York to separate themselves from the state government.

While in York Congress decided on the first Thanksgiving, adopted the Articles of Confederation, and also signed the French Treaty of Alliance. York was also the place where the words “United States of America” were first spoken.

York would remain the Capital until June 27, 1778, when Congress heard that the British have evacuated the city of Philadelphia.