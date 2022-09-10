PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A new exhibition that showcases the world of Disney will be making a stop in Philadelphia in 2023.

According to a release, Disney has announced that Disney100: The Exhibition has been created for the celebration of The Walt Disney Company, which was formed back in 1923. The exhibition is said to immerse guests into the stories that have been dazzling the world since 1923.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The exhibition is set to premiere on Feb. 18, 2023, at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, with Chicago and Kansas City set as the next two stops on the North American Tour.

“As we prepare to kick off Disney 100 Years of Wonder, we are incredibly excited to bring this fantastic exhibition to life,” Becky Cline, director of Walt Disney Archives said. “We can’t wait for guests to experience their favorite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

As quoted in the release, the exhibition is planned to feature 10 large, themed galleries with numerous cutting-edge interactive installations covering 15,000 square feet.

The Franklin Institute said it is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the premier corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition.