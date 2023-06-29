(WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s air quality is low again as the Canadian wildfires continue, which means that smoky smell returns and even… plastic?

If you are smelling plastic, it isn’t because there is some burning, but it is due to how long the smoke has remained in the atmosphere, according to the weather network.

The smoke from the wildfires is composed of volatile organic compounds that interact with the sun’s UV rays. The interaction creates two other compounds, benzene and formaldehyde, which can smell like plastic.

How long will we have to endure the smoky/plastic smells? The abcs27 weather team said that it should clear by Friday as winds should shift from north to south.

As of Thursday, Canada had more than 500 active wildfires burning. In total they have had more than 3,000 fires that burned almost 8 million acres.