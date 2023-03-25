MOHNTON, Pa. (WHTM) — A fun event for your furry. four-legged friend is being held in Berks County on Sunday, April 2.

A Dog Easter Egg Hunt is being held at 1 p.m. at the Mohnton Borough Hall, located at 21 Oneils Street.

Dogs will remain on a leash while hunting for easter eggs. When a dog touches their nose to an egg, it gets collected. The eggs are to be filled with treats and prized to enjoy after the hunt takes place

Regisstrtaion is $10. All donations will go to PA Pitstop, a SHillington-based dog rescue. Walk-up registration will also be held, starting at 12 p.m. All dogs attending must be both dog and human-friendly as well as up-to-date on shots.

More information on the Dog Easter Egg hunt can be found here.

The event is rain or shine.