ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) – Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Pennsylvania later this month.

According to the former president’s campaign website, the rally will be held on July 29 at Erie Insurance Arena.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The parking lot and line will open at 8 a.m. followed by doors opening at 1 p.m. and “special guest speakers” at 4 p.m. The former president is expected to speak at 6 p.m.

Those wishing to attend can only register for up to two tickets per mobile number. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis for the arena, which has 9,000 seats, according to its website.

The rally comes a week after a federal judge in Florida scheduled the former president’s trial date in the investigation into classified documents.

The May 20, 2024, trial date, set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, is a compromise between a request from prosecutors to set the trial for this December and a bid by defense lawyers to put it off indefinitely until sometime after the 2024 presidential election.

If the date holds, it would follow close on the heels of a separate New York trial for Trump on dozens of state charges of falsifying business records in connection with an alleged hush money payment to a porn actor. It also means the trial would not start until deep into the presidential nominating calendar and probably well after the Republican nominee is clear — though before that person is officially nominated at the Republican National Convention.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Trump could yet face additional trials in the coming year. He revealed this week that he had received a letter informing him that he was a target of a separate Justice Department investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election, an indication that charges could be coming soon. And prosecutors in Georgia plan to announce charging decisions within weeks in an investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to subvert the vote in that state.