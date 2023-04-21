ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Dorney Park announced they will be implementing a chaperone policy for guests 15 and younger beginning on May 7.

According to the park, guests 15 or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old to be admitted or remain at the park after 4 p.m. until the park closes for the day.

The chaperone must present valid government-issued photo identification with the date of birth at ticket entry. The park also states that one person can accompany no more than 10 guests ages 15 or younger per park day. The chaperone must be with the group during entry, be in the park during the visit, and be available by phone throughout the day.

Dorney Park states that guests who are 15 years old or younger who are found inside the park without a chaperone will be subject to ejection. The park states that this policy applies to all Dorney Park ticket and season pass holders.

More information regarding the code of conduct at the park can be found here.

Dorney Park has stated that over the past two years, increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across the amusement park industry as being one of the reasons for the implementation of the policy.

This policy has been implemented at other amusement parks across the country such as Worlds of Fun, Carowinds, and Kings Island.

Dorney Park’s opening day will be on Friday, May 12, with a season pass holder preview day occurring on May 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.