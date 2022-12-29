(WHTM) – The House January 6 committee on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, released the transcript from their brief deposition with Pennsylvania State Senator and former Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano.

The transcript, dated August 9, 2022, shows that Mastriano and his attorney Timothy C. Parlatore provided the committee with approximately 125 to 128 documents after negotiations before abruptly leaving the call.

Almost all of the documents provided by Mastriano, according to the transcript, were public tweets or letters sent to various public offices and officials.

In the transcripts, Mastriano’s lawyer argued with the committee’s investigators whether the subpoena to appear before the committee was actually signed by the committee chair. He also argued that the committee did not comply with the rules of depositions.

“As I’ve repeatedly stated, Senator Mastriano is not concerned about answering the questions here,” said Parlatore according to the transcript. “Our primary concern is obviously over this committee’s demonstrated history of releasing edited and misleading clips in an effort to really lie to the public and mislead them.”

In the transcript, Parlatore is reported saying Mastriano was complying with the subpoena but the committee did not comply with deposition rules.

The committee’s investigators attempted to ask Mastriano about when he first learned he would be holding his November 25 hearing in Gettysburg when Mastriano’s lawyer pointed out that Mastriano had not been sworn in.

Mastriano and his lawyer then signed off the deposition and a recess was called.

After returning from the recess without Mastriano, the investigators stated they entered 32 exhibits into the record. Twenty-two minutes passed between when the deposition began and when it returned from a recess after Mastriano and his attorney logged off.

Questions that the investigator noted they would have asked Mastriano during the deposition were:

Communications that Mastriano had with the Trump campaign before and after Election Day in November 2020, including communications Mastriano had with Rudy Guliani and Guiliani’s team

Mastriano’s involvement in the November 25 Gettysburg hearing on election fraud

Mastriano’s understanding of purported election fraud and statements he made regarding the 2020 Presidential election

Direct communications Mastriano had with President Trump related to the election and the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress

Mastriano’s potential involvement or knowledge of false Republican electors in Pennsylvania

Financing of buses to the U.S. Capitol on January 6

Letters Mastriano signed or apparently sent to Members of Congress, the Acting Deputy Attorney General, the Vice President, letters that Mastriano directly emailed to the White House and the President’s personal assistant

Mastriano’s presence in Washington D.C. on January 6, including at the Ellipse speech and potentially at the Capitol building

Calls Mastriano may have had with President Trump or other officials on January 6

A call made by Mastriano to Mike Pence on January 6

Calls Mastriano may have had with Trump after January 6

The investigator noted these were just some of the topics they would have addressed with Mastriano if he had stayed for the deposition.

abc27 has reached out to Senator Mastriano for comment on the transcripts.

Other transcripts released on Thursday included depositions with Donald Trump Jr., Stephen Miller, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The committee released a letter before the deposition saying they “understand that (Mastriano was) present during the attack” and that he witnessed attacks on officers.

Mastriano has previously stated that he did not enter the Capitol or go beyond police lines on January 6 and that “when it was apparent that this was no longer a peaceful protest, my wife and I left the area.”

Parlatore said Mastriano told the FBI that he did not know about a planned insurrection or any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

“He previously was approached and sat for a voluntary interview with the FBI and told them the truth about everything that happened that day,” Parlatore said. ”The FBI cleared him.”

Mastriano sued the January 6 committee in September saying with his attorney saying in part, “Doug Mastriano will not fall prey to the unlawful intimidation tactics employed by the January 6 Committee.”

Mastriano organized the November hearing in Gettysburg on specious election fraud claims, a meeting that Trump spoke to by phone. Later that day, Mastriano and fellow supporters went to the White House, but Mastriano tested positive for COVID-19 and was not allowed to meet with Trump.

Mastriano, a State Senator representing Franklin County who was endorsed by Donald Trump in the primary election, lost the November election for Governor by nearly 800,000 votes to Democrat Josh Shapiro.

The Associated Press contributed to this report