(WHTM)– Pennsylvania roads are going to be a lot more crowded with people traveling for Thanksgiving.

Perhaps more crowded this year than last, so state officials and triple a talked about how to stay safe at a news conference at the Grantville rest stop off I-81 in Dauphin County.

Two main points that will save lives are don’t drink and drive and wear your seat belt.

“Wearing your seatbelt is the best defense against injury or death in the event of a crash,” executive deputy for PennDOT Cheryl Moon-Siranni said.

“Planning ahead by monitoring where and when roadways are going to be congested can help minimize holiday traffic frustrations,” the director of marketing and public relations for AAA said.

The State Police Click or Ticket Thanksgiving enforcement started Monday and runs through Nov. 26.