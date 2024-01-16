LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Currently, using drones to track dead or injured deer in Pennsylvania that have been shot by hunters is illegal.

But for how much longer? Many people are finding ways to use drones to help hunters track their deer if they lose the trail.

“Say you hit one and it rains or you lose the blood trail and you don’t know what to do. You don’t know which way to turn. A lot of us have been there. All you have to do is call in one of us. We are FAA licensed,” Dallas Fuhrman, the owner of Nighthawk Drone Services, said.

In December, a Pennsylvania resident was charged with two counts of unlawful devices and methods. Plus, another count each of disturbance of game and wildlife and restrictions on recreational spotlighting.

That was due to using a drone to find deer.

After hearing about the situation, Senator Jarrett Coleman (R – Bucks, Lehigh) is now trying to pass legislation to legalize drone usage.

He says, “With the advent of drones, hunters have an additional tool to use and reduce the amount of dead game that goes uncollected.”

Fuhrman has had success finding deer that hunters can’t seem to spot.

“Most likely if the deer has not been pushed we are going to find it in ten minutes,” Fuhrman said.

His company sits down and talks with the hunter beforehand to get an understanding of where the deer might have ran off to.

Travis Lau with the Game Commission says there is no issue that hunters 100% agree on. He’s not too sure what hunters will think about this potential change.

“Sometimes the suggestion of implementing technology into hunting is something that the majority is going to oppose,” Lau said. “I think the more that we talk about drones here and the possibility that they might be permitted for hunting the more we will find out about how hunters feel about it.”

Pennsylvania has about a dozen items that have exceptions and can be used while hunting, such as decoys and night vision optics.

Michael Yoder is the founder of Drone Deer Recovery in Ohio, which is a state where using drones to recover dead or wounded deer is legal. He thinks Pennsylvania should jump on board.

“I think the Game Commission in Pennsylvania will see how this technology can be used for good and I believe that they will come around to allowing it,” Yoder said.