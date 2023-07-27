(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says it’s maintaining a statewide Drought Watch.

The decision came following a meeting with the Commonwealth Drought Task Force on Thursday.

The DEP says that while precipitation has increased, some areas continue to see deficits and low groundwaters.

Those counties impacted include Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and Perry in the Midstate. Other counties highlighted include Lackawanna, Lehigh, Wayne, Clarion, Crawford, Elk, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren.

The DEP says 21 public water suppliers are requesting or requiring water conservation.