PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Duran Duran announced a 26-date North American Arena tour for 2023, with a stop in Pennsylvania.

“THE FUTURE PAST TOUR” will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sep. 7.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

The English rock band, Duran Duran, will be touring alongside special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC.