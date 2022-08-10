EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has announced that an Easton man was sentenced after he was found using the internet to entice a 12- year old girl to engage in prohibited sex acts.

According to a release, 41-year-old Lorenz Quiambao was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

US attorney Gerard M. Karam stated on Sept. 25, 2020, during an online chat with law enforcement posing as the mother of a girl, Quiambao agreed to pay money to the mother in exchange for receiving oral sex from the money, along with other sexual favors.

Officials say Quiambao traveled to Tannersville, Monroe County to meet with the girl and was immediately arrested on the scene.

At Quiambao’s sentencing, the Judge ordered him to comply with the Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Philadelphia Division and its state and local law enforcement partners in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.