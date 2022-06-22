(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The International Recycling Group is receiving its first big investment for its recent purchase of the former Hammermill Paper site.

Erie County Redevelopment Authority’s (ECRDA) $300,000 investment will go towards the future home of the country’s largest plastics recycling plant.

The recycling plant will produce about 300 jobs when completed.

The founder of the group says the support from the community is everything.

“We’ve been really thrilled about the welcome we’ve gotten here in Erie. We’re excited about doing our best to have Erie be a leader nationally in sustainability and plastic recycling,” said Mitch Hecht, chairman/founder, International Recycling Group.

Hecht says the plant is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2025.