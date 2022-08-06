NESCOPECK, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — 10 people, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating house fire this morning in Luzerne County.

Efforts are underway to support the victims’ families and the first responders as they suffer through the tragedy.

Veteran firefighters here at the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company tell me it’s the most heartbreaking fire they’ve ever faced.

“Never in my whole life would I think something this tragic would happen,” said Jamie Sitler, a neighbor, and friend of the fire victim.

Red and yellow flowers lay near a pile of rubble on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck. It’s all that’s left of a home that became engulfed in flames around 2:30 Friday morning.

“It was just something that you never wanna see in a small town. We don’t go through this stuff,” stated Sitler.

State police say three adults escaped the burning home safely, but 10 others died inside. Jamie Sitler lives across the street and has been friends with one of the victims since elementary school.

“I’m upset, I’m overwhelmed. Just a lot of mixed feelings,” Sitler expressed.

Feelings that are causing community members to take action. After hearing the news, Mifflinville resident Deanna Yoder brought six cases of water to the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company.

“I know they need it, for all the efforts and everything they’ve done today and throughout the years and everything else for people,” explained Yoder.

The fire company is collecting monetary donations to help the fire victims who lost everything and more.

“Hopefully everybody will pull through this and help each other and that’s what we need,” said Yoder.

State police say the “complex criminal investigation” is ongoing.

Donations can also be brought to the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company, located at 325 Warren Street, Nescopeck, PA 18635. If you have questions, call the fire company at (570) 752-5461.