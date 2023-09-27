CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission was able to rescue an elk in Cameron County that became tangled in a telephone wire.

The Game Commission says on Tuesday a 6×6 elk became wrapped around a pine tree and telephone pole in Sinnemahoning.

Game Wardens, along with State Police and other first responders, were called to the area and were able to sedate the elk. Officials were able to cut the wires off the elk and placed a GPS collar on it to monitor its movements.

Ear tags, including a “do not eat” tag, were also placed on the elk.

Once freed, the elk was given a reversal drug and was able to walk away unharmed.

The Game Commission says it’s common for elk to become tangled in items, especially this time of year during the rut.

Sinnemahoning State Park is known for its wildlife with elk, bald eagles, deer, bear, and other native wildlife roaming free. There are several viewing areas for visitors to watch and listen to the elk from a safe distance.

Half an hour away from Sinnemahoning is the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette where visitors can learn more about the elk and get a glimpse from surrounding viewing areas.

Residents can report any Pennsylvania wildlife issues to 1-833-PGC-WILD (833-742- 9453).