(WHTM) – Ellen Casey, who served as First Lady of Pennsylvania alongside her husband Governor Bob Casey Sr. for eight years and the mother of U.S. Senator Bob Casey, has died.

“Our mother, Ellen Harding Casey, died peacefully this morning at Regional Hospital, Scranton after a brief illness,” said a statement from the Casey family. “We are mourning the loss of our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the center of our family, and we are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Ellen and Bob Casey Sr. had four children.