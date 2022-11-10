ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Taco Bell manager was taken into custody in western Pennsylvania after police said a dispute with an employee turned deadly Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to an office building just 25 minutes outside of Pittsburgh in the afternoon of Nov. 9, when a man was shot at a Northwestern Mutual building in Scott Township.

A witness told police that the victim, later identified as Dorian Carver, an employee at a nearby Taco Bell, went into the building and asked to use the phone.

According to the criminal complaint, the witness told police that a second man, later identified as 23-year-old Zairyre Simmons, a manager at the same Taco Bell, came into the building and pulled a silver handgun out of his pocket, loaded the chamber, and shot Carver.

During the investigation, police learned that both men were involved in an altercation at Taco Bell over Simmons writing up Carver concerning a company policy just a few days before.

Police noted that both were seen on Taco Bell security footage getting into an altercation that spilled into the lobby. Carver was then seen leaving the building only for Simmons to grab his coat and follow after him to the Northwestern Mutual building.

Simmons ultimately turned himself in later Wednesday evening before 8 p.m. according to reports from WPXI in Pittsburgh.

Simmons now faces criminal homicide charges and has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 2.