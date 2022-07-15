(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.

Some tips they provide are delaying mowing, protecting large open grassy areas, using best management practices for conservation, protecting wetlands, reporting illegal behavior, and don’t get too close to the animals.

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania

Threatened Species in Pennsylvania

Recovered Species in Pennsylvania

Extinct Species in Pennsylvania

Passenger Pigeon

Extirpated Species in Pennsylvania

Canada Lynx

Cougar

Delmarva Fox Squirrel

Moose

Wolf

Wolverine

Learn about the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and how you can help.