(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.
Some tips they provide are delaying mowing, protecting large open grassy areas, using best management practices for conservation, protecting wetlands, reporting illegal behavior, and don’t get too close to the animals.
Endangered Species in Pennsylvania
- American Bittern
- Black-crowned Night-Heron
- Black Tern
- Blackpoll Warbler
- Common Tern
- Dickcissel
- Great Egret
- Indiana Bat
- King Rail
- Least Bittern
- Least Shrew
- Little Brown Bat
- Loggerhead Shrike
- Long-Eared Bat
- Northern Flying Squirrel
- Northern Goshawk
- Piping Plover
- Sedge Wren
- Short-eared Owl
- Tri-Colored Bat
- Upland Sandpiper
- Yellow-bellied Flycatcher
- Yellow-crowned Night-Heron
Threatened Species in Pennsylvania
Recovered Species in Pennsylvania
Extinct Species in Pennsylvania
Extirpated Species in Pennsylvania
- Canada Lynx
- Cougar
- Delmarva Fox Squirrel
- Moose
- Wolf
- Wolverine
Learn about the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and how you can help.
