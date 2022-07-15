(WHTM) – Twenty-three species are considered an endangered species in Pennsylvania.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, you can help endangered and threatened species and declining wildlife populations recover through a variety of actions, ranging from learning more about them and making habitat improvements to reporting sightings and participating in surveys.

Some tips they provide are delaying mowing, protecting large open grassy areas, using best management practices for conservation, protecting wetlands, reporting illegal behavior, and don’t get too close to the animals.

Endangered Species in Pennsylvania

Threatened Species in Pennsylvania

Recovered Species in Pennsylvania

Extinct Species in Pennsylvania

Passenger Pigeon

Extirpated Species in Pennsylvania

Learn about the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act and how you can help.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.