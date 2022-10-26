PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania has been awarded $34.6 million to purchase new low- and zero-emission school buses for districts around the commonwealth, including some in the Midstate, according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

The governor’s office says the funds, part of the first round of funding from the EPA Clean School Bus Program, will be used to purchase 89 new clean school buses for 11 school districts, including:

Avella Area School District, Washington County, seven buses

Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Luzerne County, 15 buses

Halifax Area School District, Dauphin County, five buses

Harrisburg City School District, Dauphin County, 10 buses

Mifflin County School District, Mifflin County, two buses

Northern Potter School District, Potter County, two buses

Scranton School District, Lackawanna County, 25 buses

Southern Tioga School District, Tioga/Lycoming counties, one bus

Steelton-Highspire School District, Dauphin County, seven buses

Troy Area School District, Bradford County, seven buses

Washington School District, Washington County, eight buses

“Families rely on school buses to safely transport their children to and from school and related activities. We ensure that these buses are safe and that should include safe for our children’s lungs and environment,” Wolf said in the release. “These new buses will decrease air pollution around schools and for schoolchildren.”

“These investments into clean vehicles will pay dividends for these districts, saving them on fuel costs and improving air quality,” said Department of Environmental Protection Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh in the release.

Grant funding for clean diesel and electric school buses is also available to school districts through programs such as the Driving PA Forward program and the Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant, the governor’s office noted.

The EPA Clean School Bus Program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with a $5 billion investment for low- and zero-emission school buses over the next five years, the governor’s office said.