PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTHM) — Eric Clapton will be performing a limited North American tour this year, and Pennsylvania has made the list.

The English rock and blue guitarist, singer, and songwriter will be performing his only show on the East Coast at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The show will take place on Sept. 8, 2023.

Clapton will also be performing in Canada, Missouri, Minnesota, and Colorado.