Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The cremated remains of an Erie native and McDowell alum who passed away in 2022 will be launched into outer space in a week.

After 20-year-old Andrew Coleman suddenly passed away in 2022, his family wanted to find a way to pay respects to him and the goals he hoped to achieve.

Coleman had a love for the final frontier, studying aerospace engineering at Texas A&M. His family discovered a unique funeral service that can send him into deep space.

“We have a saying, you’ll never see high fives and hugs at a funeral like ours, and that’s what happens. When that rocket takes off those families not only see the rocket climb, but they feel that rocket engine inside them and they know that their loved one is on their way to space, it’s a feeling that no words can really do justice,” said Colby Youngblood, president of Celestis Memorial Space Flights.

Coleman’s remains will be one of some 200 taking flight on January 8. His family provided a statement saying in part:

“Our family could not be more proud of a child than we were regarding Andrew. He is now in god’s hands and part of heaven. Voyage to space is where he always wanted to be and now that dream will come true.”