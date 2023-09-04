CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say there have been multiple credible sightings of Danelo Cavalcante, a convicted murderer who escaped Chester State Prison on Thursday morning.

State Police say since the escape there have been four credible sightings in the boundary near State Routes 926 and 52, north of 52 and Parkersville Road, southeast to 926, and west to the intersection of 926 and 52.

One sighting was reported south of the prison near Route 52, but a search of the area turned up no results. The most recent sighting was on Sunday afternoon in the bordered area outlined by State Police.

A state trooper was able to briefly spot Cavalcante but was unable to apprehend him, according to State Police.

Pennsylvania State Police are now leading the search for Cavalcante and say they believe he remains in the area.

State Police say Cavalcante’s mother recorded a message in Portuguese asking him to surrender, and residents in the area may hear the message played from helicopters or cars in the area.

Cavalcante was recently sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend in front of her children. Officials say he escaped while awaiting transfer to state prison.

A joint investigation into how Cavalcante escaped is being conducted by Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone who sees Cavalcante should call 911 and residents should check on their neighbors. Those with security cameras should review footage for Cavalcante and those returning home from the holiday weekend should look for anything out of place and contact police if they notice anything suspicious.

A tip line is also available by calling 717- 562-2987. A reward of up to $10,000 is available for information leading to Cavalcante’s capture.