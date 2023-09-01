Editors note: It was previously reported that Lavan’s bail was set at $150,000. Because there are five different cases against him collectively, Lavan’s bail is set at $750,000.

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Somerset County 911 coordinator and EMA deputy director is facing a slew of felony charges involving rape of a child.

Bradley Lavan, 30, was arrested at a residence in Somerset Township for alleged sexual offenses against five children all between the ages of 3 to 6. According to police, the incidents involving the children began on or around Jan. 1, 2021 through Jan. 26, 2023.

According to court documents, the Somerset Borough Police Department opened a criminal investigation on Jan. 25 into alleged sexual abuse and or exploitation of several children.

During a press conference Friday, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said Lavan is accused of grooming the five children and forcing them to perform various sexual acts while they were in his home.

Bradley Lavan, 30, of Somerset. Image provided by the Somerset County Prison.

According to the district attorney’s office, Lavan allegedly showed one of the children pornographic material to teach them how to perform sexual acts.

“Children of this age are especially vulnerable as they are learning to trust the individuals tasked with caring for them. Prosecuting these types of offenses and protecting our most precious but vulnerable members of society are of the utmost importance to my office,” Metzgar said.

Metzagar added Lavan had access to children in various capacities in the communities which he was a part of. She said that anyone with information regarding illegal behavior by Lavan is asked to come forward and speak with law enforcement.

“This investigation is far from complete and we intend to continue to work tirelessly to ensure that every victim receives justice,” Metzgar said.

Lavan was removed from his position as deputy director and 911 coordinator of the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services in March.

According to Somerset Borough Police Department Chief Randy Cox, Lavan had previous places of employment before his position at the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services which made him a recognizable figure in the community. Cox said Lavan’s community involvement leads the department to believe they could receive other reports regarding Lavan.

Lavan was arraigned in Somerset district court Friday morning and was taken to the Somerset County Prison. His bail is set at $750,000 straight cash bond for the five separate criminal complaints.

He’s facing 39 total charges involving rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault and other related offenses. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.

ORIGINAL STORY — Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar along with the Somerset Borough Police Department are holding a press conference Friday to discuss what they are calling significant developments to an ongoing investigation.

WTAJ will livestream the press conference in the video player above starting at 11:30 a.m. Stick with WTAJ News on air and online as this story will be updated when more information becomes available.