(WHTM)– The summer weather calls for more time outdoors and if you’re looking to take the family somewhere fun, then the local fair is a great idea.

If you’re looking to find out when your local fair is this summer, abc27 has you covered with its list of scheduled fairs set to kick off.

July

Franklin County Fair at 3725 Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg from July 9 to July 15.

Mason Dixon Fair at 6988 Delta Road in Delta from July 10 to July 15.

York State Fair at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York from July 21 to July 30.

Lebanon Area Fair at 80 Rocherty Road in Lebanon from July 22 to July 29.

Shippensburg Community Fair at 10131 Possum Hollow Road in Shippensburg from July 24 to July 29.

South Mountain Fair at 615 Narrows Road in Biglerville from July 25 to July 29.

August

Mifflin County Youth Fair at 110 W. Logan Street from Aug. 5 to Aug.12.

Cumberland Ag Expo at 433 Shippensburg Road in Newville from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19

Perry County Community Fair at 248 Fairground Road from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19.

Middletown Grange Fair at 576 Penns Park Road in Wrightstown from Aug. 16 to Aug 20.

Elizabethtown Fair at 900 E. High Street in Elizabethtown from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26.

September

Juniata County Fair at 308 West 8th Street in Port Royal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9.

Gratz Fair at 601 E. Market Street in Gratz from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.

Ephrata Fair at 19 S. State Street in Ephrata from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

October