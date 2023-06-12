(WHTM)– The summer weather calls for more time outdoors and if you’re looking to take the family somewhere fun, then the local fair is a great idea.
If you’re looking to find out when your local fair is this summer, abc27 has you covered with its list of scheduled fairs set to kick off.
July
- Franklin County Fair at 3725 Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg from July 9 to July 15.
- Mason Dixon Fair at 6988 Delta Road in Delta from July 10 to July 15.
- York State Fair at 334 Carlisle Avenue in York from July 21 to July 30.
- Lebanon Area Fair at 80 Rocherty Road in Lebanon from July 22 to July 29.
- Shippensburg Community Fair at 10131 Possum Hollow Road in Shippensburg from July 24 to July 29.
- South Mountain Fair at 615 Narrows Road in Biglerville from July 25 to July 29.
August
- Mifflin County Youth Fair at 110 W. Logan Street from Aug. 5 to Aug.12.
- Cumberland Ag Expo at 433 Shippensburg Road in Newville from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19
- Perry County Community Fair at 248 Fairground Road from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19.
- Middletown Grange Fair at 576 Penns Park Road in Wrightstown from Aug. 16 to Aug 20.
- Elizabethtown Fair at 900 E. High Street in Elizabethtown from Aug. 21 to Aug. 26.
September
- Juniata County Fair at 308 West 8th Street in Port Royal from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9.
- Gratz Fair at 601 E. Market Street in Gratz from Sept. 17 to Sept. 23.
- Ephrata Fair at 19 S. State Street in Ephrata from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30.
October
- New Holland Farmers Fair at 101 W. Franklin Street in New Holland from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7.
- Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest at 100 E. Penn Drive in Enola from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8.
- Manheim Community Farm Show at 502 Adele Avenue in Manheim from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13.
- Dillsburg Farmers Fair at 109 S. Baltimore Street in Dillsburg from Oct. 16 to Oct. 21.