(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country. Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Pennsylvania from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.

Victoria Pedretti

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (3/23/1995)

– Known for:

— Lulu’ in “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood” (2019)

— Dani Clayton in “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020)

— Nell Crain in “The Haunting of Hill House” (2018)

Julie Benz

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA (5/1/1972)

– Known for:

— Rita Bennett / Rita Morgan in “Dexter” (2006-2010)

— Inspector Abby Dunn in “Hawaii Five-0” (2015-2017)

— Mayor Amanda Rosewater / Amanda Rosewater in “Defiance” (2013-2015)

Tamara Tunie

– Born: McKeesport, Pennsylvania, USA (3/14/1959)

– Known for:

— Margaret Thomason in “Flight” (2012)

— Mrs. Jackie Heath in “The Devil’s Advocate” (1997)

— Dr. Melinda Warner / M.E. Dr. Melinda Warner / Melinda Warner in “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (2000-2021)

Darlanne Fluegel

– Born: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA (11/25/1953)

– Died: 12/15/2017

– Known for:

— Ruth Lanier in “To Live and Die in L.A.” (1985)

— Eve in “Once Upon a Time in America” (1984)

— Melissa in “Lock Up” (1989)

Amanda Seyfried

– Born: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA (12/3/1985)

– Known for:

— Cosette in “Les Misérables” (2012)

— Savannah Curtis in “Dear John” (2010)

— Karen Smith in “Mean Girls” (2004)

Kat Dennings

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (6/13/1986)

– Known for:

— Norah in “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” (2008)

— Darcy Lewis in “Thor” (2011)

— Darcy Lewis in “Thor: The Dark World” (2013)

Gillian Jacobs

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA (10/19/1982)

– Known for:

— Britta Perry / Buzzkill in “Community” (2009-2015)

— Dana in “The Box” (2009)

— Cherry Daiquiri / Beth in “Choke” (2008)

Lauren Holly

– Born: Bristol, Pennsylvania, USA (10/28/1963)

– Known for:

— Mary in “Dumb and Dumber” (1994)

— Maxine Stewart in “Picket Fences” (1992-1996)

— Linda Lee in “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story” (1993)

Christine Taylor

– Born: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA (7/30/1971)

– Known for:

— Kate Veatch in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” (2004)

— Holly Sullivan in “The Wedding Singer” (1998)

— Matilda Jeffries in “Zoolander” (2001)

Krysten Ritter

– Born: Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, USA (12/16/1981)

– Known for:

— Jessica Jones in “Jessica Jones” (2015-2019)

— Dee-Ann in “Big Eyes” (2014)

— Chloe in “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (2012-2013)

Aileen Quinn

– Born: Yardley, Pennsylvania, USA (6/28/1971)

– Known for:

— Annie in “Annie” (1982)

— Princess Zora in “The Frog Prince” (1986)

— Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz” (1982)

Sharon Stone

– Born: Meadville, Pennsylvania, USA (3/10/1958)

– Known for:

— Catherine Tramell in “Basic Instinct” (1992)

— Ginger McKenna in “Casino” (1995)

— Ellen in “The Quick and the Dead” (1995)

Katrina Law

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (9/30/1985)

– Known for:

— Nyssa al Ghul in “Arrow” (2014-2020)

— Lori in “Apparition” (2015)

— Nyssa al Ghul in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (2016)

Maria Bello

– Born: Norristown, Pennsylvania, USA (4/18/1967)

– Known for:

— Edie Stall in “A History of Violence” (2005)

— Natalie Belisario in “The Cooler” (2003)

— Lil in “Coyote Ugly” (2000)

Michaela Conlin

– Born: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA (6/9/1978)

– Known for:

— Maria Li in “Bad Trip” (2021)

— Angela Montenegro in “Bones” (2005-2017)

— Sarah Nguyen in “Yellowstone” (2018-2019)

Molly Ephraim

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (5/22/1986)

– Known for:

— Irene Kelly in “The Front Runner” (2018)

— Alexa Vonn in “Halt and Catch Fire” (2017)

— Mandy Baxter in “Last Man Standing” (2011-2017)

Veronica Hamel

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (11/20/1943)

– Known for:

— Joyce Davenport in “Hill Street Blues” (1981-1987)

— Linda Maxwell in “Cannonball!” (1976)

— Margo Shephard in “Lost” (2004-2010)

Mary McDonnell

– Born: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA (4/28/1952)

– Known for:

— President Laura Roslin in “Battlestar Galactica” (2004-2009)

— Rose Darko in “Donnie Darko” (2001)

— Mary Rogers in “Margin Call” (2011)

Holland Taylor

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (1/14/1943)

– Known for:

— Professor Stromwell in “Legally Blonde” (2001)

— Bunny in “The Wedding Date” (2005)

— Judge Roberta Kittleson in “The Practice” (1998-2003)

Riki Lindhome

– Born: Coudersport, Pennsylvania, USA (3/5/1979)

– Known for:

— Sadie in “The Last House on the Left” (2009)

— Hilary in “My Best Friend’s Girl” (2008)

— Donna Thrombey in “Knives Out” (2019)

Tina Fey

– Born: Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, USA (5/18/1970)

– Known for:

— Writer in “30 Rock” (2006-2013)

— Claire Foster in “Date Night” (2010)

— Writer in “Mean Girls” (2004)

Addison Timlin

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (6/29/1991)

– Known for:

— Amy Schine in “Derailed” (2005)

— Stormy Llewellyn in “Odd Thomas” (2013)

— Lucinda Price in “Fallen” (2016)

Linda Fiorentino

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (3/9/1958)

– Known for:

— Bridget Gregory in “The Last Seduction” (1994)

— Laurel in “Men in Black” (1997)

— Bethany in “Dogma” (1999)

Paige Spara

– Born: Washington, Pennsylvania, USA (8/9/1989)

– Known for:

— Lea Dilallo / Lea in “The Good Doctor” (2017-2021)

— Bartender in “Home Again” (2017)

— Audrey in “Kevin from Work” (2015)

Grace Kelly

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (11/12/1929)

– Died: 9/14/1982

– Known for:

— Margot Wendice in “Dial M for Murder” (1954)

— Lisa Fremont in “Rear Window” (1954)

— Frances Stevens in “To Catch a Thief” (1955)

Alexis Knapp

– Born: Allegheny, Pennsylvania, USA (7/31/1989)

– Known for:

— Stacie in “Pitch Perfect” (2012)

— Alexis in “Project X” (2012)

— Stacie in “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017)

Meg Foster

– Born: Reading, Pennsylvania, USA (5/10/1948)

– Known for:

— Holly in “They Live” (1988)

— Evil-Lyn in “Masters of the Universe” (1987)

— Margaret Morgan in “The Lords of Salem” (2012)

Beth Behrs

– Born: Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA (12/26/1985)

– Known for:

— Caroline Channing in “2 Broke Girls” (2011-2017)

— PNK Carrie in “Monsters University” (2013)

— Brooklyn in “Hello, My Name Is Doris” (2015)

Rebecca Wisocky

– Born: York, Pennsylvania, USA (11/12/1971)

– Known for:

— Evelyn Powell in “Devious Maids” (2013-2016)

— Brenda Shettrick in “The Mentalist” (2010-2013)

— Lorraine Harvey in “American Horror Story” (2011)

Erin Krakow

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (9/5/1984)

– Known for:

— Elizabeth Thatcher / Elizabeth Thornton in “When Calls the Heart” (2014-2021)

— Specialist Tanya Gabriel in “Army Wives” (2010-2012)

— Christie Reynolds in “A Cookie Cutter Christmas” (2014)

Maddie Ziegler

– Born: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA (9/30/2002)

– Known for:

— Music in “Music” (2021)

— Christina in “The Book of Henry” (2017)

— Camille in “Leap!” (2016)

Hari Nef

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (10/21/1992)

– Known for:

— Bex in “Assassination Nation” (2018)

— Gittel in “Transparent” (2015)

— Alice in “Consequence”

Jayne Mansfield

– Born: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, USA (4/19/1933)

– Died: 6/29/1967

– Known for:

— Jerri Jordan in “The Girl Can’t Help It” (1956)

— Rita Marlowe in “Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?” (1957)

— Darlene(Mrs. Smithopopolis) in “When Strangers Meet” (1964)

Shirley Jones

– Born: Charleroi, Pennsylvania, USA (3/31/1934)

– Known for:

— Lulu Bains in “Elmer Gantry” (1960)

— Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” (1962)

— Grace in “Grandma’s Boy” (2006)

Staci Keanan

– Born: Devon, Pennsylvania, USA (6/6/1975)

– Known for:

— Dana Foster in “Step by Step” (1991-1998)

— Dana in “You Again” (2010)

— Nicole Bradford in “My Two Dads” (1987-1990)

Rya Kihlstedt

– Born: Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA (7/23/1970)

– Known for:

— Alice Ribbons in “Home Alone 3” (1997)

— Chloe in “Deep Impact” (1998)

— Dr. Michelle Ross in “Dexter” (2011)

Cheri Oteri

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (9/19/1962)

– Known for:

— Gail Hailstorm in “Scary Movie” (2000)

— Zora Charmichaels in “Southland Tales” (2006)

— Jane in “Liar Liar” (1997)

Carroll Baker

– Born: Johnstown, Pennsylvania, USA (5/28/1931)

– Known for:

— Baby Doll Meighan in “Baby Doll” (1956)

— Eleanor Crisp in “Kindergarten Cop” (1990)

— Luz Benedict II in “Giant” (1956)

Sabrina Carpenter

– Born: Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, USA (5/11/1999)

– Known for:

— Merrin Williams at 13 in “Horns” (2013)

— Maya Hart / May Clutterbucket / Self in “Girl Meets World” (2014-2017)

— Jenny Parker in “Adventures in Babysitting” (2016)

Victoria Cartagena

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Renee Montoya in “Batwoman” (2021)

— Stephanie Reyes in “Servant” (2021)

— Lourdes in “Manifest” (2018-2019)

Blythe Danner

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (2/3/1943)

– Known for:

— Dina Byrnes in “Meet the Parents” (2000)

— Anna in “The Last Kiss” (2006)

— Tara Walton in “Paul” (2011)

Harley Jane Kozak

– Born: Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, USA (1/28/1957)

– Known for:

— Molly Jennings in “Arachnophobia” (1990)

— Susan in “Parenthood” (1989)

— Helen in “When Harry Met Sally…” (1989)

Abbi Jacobson

– Born: Wayne, Pennsylvania, USA (2/1/1984)

– Known for:

— Katie / Dog Cop in “The Mitchells vs the Machines” (2021)

— Abbi Abrams in “Broad City” (2014-2019)

— Nya in “The Lego Ninjago Movie” (2017)

Katherine Moennig

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (12/29/1977)

– Known for:

— Gloria in “The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011)

— Erica Lonsdale in “Gone” (2012)

— Jilly in “Everybody’s Fine” (2009)

Kim Delaney

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (11/29/1961)

– Known for:

— Det. Diane Russell in “NYPD Blue” (1995-2003)

— Jenny Gardner Nelson / Jenny Gardner in “All My Children” (1981-1984)

— Dr. Samantha Hill in “10.5: Apocalypse” (2006)

Sheila Kelley

– Born: Greensburg, Pennsylvania, USA (10/9/1961)

– Known for:

— Kristen in “One Fine Day” (1996)

— Debbie Hunt in “Singles” (1992)

— Laura Peterson in “The Guest” (2014)

Melanie Smith

– Born: Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA (12/16/1962)

– Known for:

— Ziyal in “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” (1997)

— Emily Stewart / Emily Stewart Snyder #6 / Emily Stewart Snyder / Emily Snyder / Ellen Stewart / Emily Stewart Hughes in “As the World Turns” (1987-1992)

— Karina in “The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.” (1994)

Audrey Landers

– Born: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (7/18/1956)

– Known for:

— Afton Cooper in “Dallas” (1981-1989)

— Afton Cooper in “Dallas” (2013-2014)

— Val in “A Chorus Line” (1985)