PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — There are many fast food chains that are around the United States. Some are extremely well-known, such as Burger King, McDonald’s, and Chipotle. These restaurants are pretty much found in every state.

But then there are the ones that are more obscure and cannot be found in the Keystone State.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are some popular restaurants that you can’t find in Pennsylvania:

In N Out

This is the burger chain that has locations primarily in California, with the first restaurant opening in 1948. According to their website, they do not freeze, prepackage or microwave any of their food, and their french fries are cooked in 100% sunflower oil.

The closest In-N-Out burger to Pennsylvania is Texas.

Whataburger

Another burger chain that is not in Pennsylvania is Whataburger. The chain, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, served its first customer in 1950. They have grown to serve 14 states in over 900 locations.

The chain prides itself on being a “hometown hamburger place that hasn’t been compromised.” All restaurants are open 24/7/364 days a year, except on Christmas.

The closest Whataburger to Pennsylvania is in Florida.

Big Boy

This restaurant chain was founded in 1936 in Glendale, California. The chain is located in 66 places around the United States, with the majority being in Michigan. The signature hamburger is called the Double Deck Hamburger.

The company says this is the original 1936 Classic Double Deck Cheeseburger made with two fresh-seasoned beef patties with American cheese, shredded lettuce, and their famous Big Boy’s special sauce on a sesame seed bun.

The closest Big Boy to Pennsylvania in Ohio.

Jack in the Box

This fast-food restaurant was founded in San Diego and has over 2,200 locations. The chain states that they have a unique product line, such as tacos and a 24-hour breakfast menu.

The chain also has a variety of chicken sandwiches, egg rolls, old-fashioned shakes, and even stuffed jalapenos.

The closest Jack in the Box to Pennsylvania is in Ohio.

Culver’s

This fast food chain was found in Wisconsin and can primarily be found in the middle of the country, with a few restaurants down in the southern portion of the country. Culver’s is known for their ButterBurgers, frozen custard, and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

According to Culver the name Butterbuger comes from the chain lightly buttering the crown of the bun. Culver’s frozen custards are made with farm-fresh dairy, according to the chain

The closest Culver’s to Pennsylvania is in Ohio

TCBY

TCBY, an acronym for The County’s Best Yogurt, calls itself the “pioneer in frozen yogurt and is committed to offering nutritional benefits as well as great taste.”

The chain offers a “Super FroYo”, which was introduced in 2011 as a new classification for the chain’s most nutritious flavors. TCBY also says that their frozen yogurt contains seven types of live and active cultures.

The closest TCBY can be found in Deleware or New Jersey.