(WHTM)– The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced that a Fast Play ticket worth $375,710 for the Strike it Rich game was sold in Philadelphia on October 6.

ACME Markets, located at 7010 Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia, earned at $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Strike It Rich is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive prizes starting at $350,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Fast Play games are printed on-demand from Lottery sales terminals or self-service vending terminal. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, they are similar to Scratch-Off games, but players do not need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.