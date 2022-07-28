BOYERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal crash has closed State Route 73 in Earl Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Beohm, the accident was reported in Boyertown on Thursday morning.

PennDOT is reporting that both directions of State Route 73 are closed between Pond Road and Ironstone Drive.

It’s not clear at this time how the crash occurred, how many vehicles were involved, and how many people were involved.