(WHTM) – Senator John Fetterman was at the PA Farm Show on Saturday almost one year since seeking treatment for clinical depression.

Fetterman, who said Saturday he feels fantastic, spoke about the importance of mental health with Farm Show visitors.

He also spoke about other issues including the Israel-Hamas war. Fetterman has made his support for Israel clear despite growing calls for a ceasefire.

“It’s understandable if we have different opinions on this. I would ask anyone that believes in a ceasefire, let’s just, let’s call for Hamas to surrender and both put down their guns,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman spoke about the upcoming presidential election saying 2024 will be chaotic but he believes President Biden can win re-election despite Pennsylvania being a battleground state.