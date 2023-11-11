Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) appeared to wave an Israeli flag at protestors demanding a cease-fire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Jackass @JohnFetterman saw veterans getting arrested and laughed,” the veterans against war group About Face posted Thursday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of what appeared to be the Pennsylvania senator walking by a group of protestors and waving an Israeli flag.

“We asked to see @SenGillibrand. We were put in cuffs. We need leaders who listen to veterans demanding a #CeaseFireNow,” the post continued.

The group was arrested for protesting in New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D) office in the Capitol.

Fetterman has consistently been a defender of Israel during its conflict with Hamas. He called out some of his Democratic colleagues’ speed to blame Israel for a hospital blast last month.

“It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza,” Fetterman said in a post on X.

“Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?” he added.

On Wednesday, Fetterman posted a video of what he said were “the posters of the innocent Israelis kidnapped by Hamas” displayed in his front office.

“They will stay up until every single person is safely returned home,” he said in his post.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel early last month that began the current conflict and left more than 1,400 Israelis dead. It also took about 240 hostages.

Israeli forces started a ground operation into Gaza late last month, even amid warnings that the operation could worsen an already dire humanitarian situation in the territory. More than 10,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war at the beginning of last month, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.