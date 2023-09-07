DEER LAKE, Pa. (WHTM) – A new historical site in central Pennsylvania. “Fighter’s Heaven” in Orwigsburg Schuylkill County is now officially listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Boxing legend Muhammad Ali founded this training center in 1972 where he prepared for his famous matches and gave Larry Holmes and other boxers their start.

Districts, sites, buildings, structures, and objects that are significant in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering, and culture can all be listed in the Register.

The State Historic Preservation Office nominated properties in Pennsylvania to be added to the Register.

Emma Diehl of the National Register of Historic Places said, “It has been my honor to work on such a fantastic property, and I cannot thank Mike Madden enough for all that you’ve done to open and maintain and keep the greatness of Fighter’s Heaven going.”

“Fighter’s Heaven” hosted future heavyweight champions such as Larry Holmes, Tim Witherspoon, and Eddie Mustafa Muhammad, including celebrities such as Andy Warhol, Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Dick Cavett, Howard Cosell, Jim Brown, Isaac Hayes, and Kris Kristofferson.

Our late sports director Gregg Mace once spoke one-on-one with Muhammad Ali at the training camp in 1980!