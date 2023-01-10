PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The final deadline for Pennsylvanians to enroll in 2023 health coverage through Pennie is Jan. 15, Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Pennie officials reiterated on Tuesday.

Those who enroll by Jan. 15 will have coverage beginning Feb. 1, the Insurance Department and Pennie noted.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace. It provides qualified customers with savings on their monthly coverage costs, and nine out of 10 customers qualify, according to the Insurance Department and Pennie.

Those interested in enrolling can learn more here or call Pennie customer service at 1-844-844-8040.

“If you need health insurance, or are paying too much for what you have, now is the time to check out Pennie to protect your health and your wallet. Go into 2023 with peace of mind, financial security, and access to critical healthcare services, including no-cost preventative care to catch things before they become problems,” said Pennie Executive Director Zachary Sherman.

“During these final days of Open Enrollment for 2023 coverage, we want to encourage consumers to explore their available options on Pennie and shop around to find a plan, even if you already have insurance,” said Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “The Insurance Department prioritizes a competitive, robust marketplace, because that means more choices and more affordable options for consumers.”