WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead.

Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire.

Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple buildings have died. There is no confirmation yet on the total number of animals that were inside at the time of the fire.

A state police fire marshal on the scene stated the building is a total loss. If you wish to donate to the Red Creek Wildlife Center, head to their website.