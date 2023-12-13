ALLEGHENY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal (ACFM) is investigating a house explosion that happened Tuesday in Sewickley Heights.

According to the press report, around 5:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, reports were made of an explosion incident to Allegheny Emergency Services along the 500 block of Backbone Road in Sewickley Heights.

The first fire unit, Aleppo Fire Department, responded five minutes later and with several other EMS agency assistants. By 5:58 p.m. the call was listed as “under control.” The house was deemed a total loss.

Preliminary reports of the investigation show there were three different contractors on site working on the furnace in the basement of the house on the property. According to the release, one of the three contractors was injured and transported to a local hospital with burns to his body. He remains in the hospital.

There were also several reports that first responders suffered minor injuries, but they were treated and released at the scene.

In addition to the ACFM, the Pennsylvania Utility Commission, Equitable Gas and local fire and police departments are assisting in the investigation.