CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A fire tore through a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) building at S.B. Elliot State Park in Clearfield County.

Lawrence Township Fire Department (LTFD), Company 5, was called around 10:50 p.m. March 3, to a working structure fire along old Route 153 near Four Mile Road at a DNCR facility.

Heavy fire was confirmed by the first crew at the scene causing more crews, including Rescue Hose & Ladder, to be called in. LTFD said multiple hand lines were put into service to handle the blaze.

Photos: Rescue Hose & Ladder

Crews worked on the fire for over three hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway by the PSP Fire Marshal.