WRIGHTSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in eastern Bucks County on Saturday, April 1.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado developed as a line of storms moved through lower Bucks County. The tornado touched down one mile south of Wrightstown Township, where several trees were snapped and uprooted.

The NWS found more tree damage was found on the campus of Bucks County Community College. The maximum estimated wind speed of 105 miles per hour was found with damage observed on the north side of Newtown where a roof façade was blown over on a portion of a strip mall building.

More damage was found in Downtown Newtown and then ended in the area of the Newtown Cemetery where the tornado lifted.

The National Weather Service has rated this tornado as an EF-1, with winds over 95-105 miles per hour. The estimated path was 3.9 miles long and the tornado was estimated to be 200 yards wide.

The National Weather Service has also stated that a rare EF-3 tornado hit portions of Delaware from the same storm system on Saturday. This tornado had estimated winds of 140 mph and was responsible for at least one death, which was the first tornado death since 1983 in the state.