ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The first pieces of what will become the northeast’s first dive coaster are now in place at Dorney Park in Allentown.

The park stated that construction crews have positioned track pieces for Iron Menace. The station track and a portion of the brake run are now in place, marking a milestone in the construction of the first new coaster built at the park in 19 years.

“We are incredibly excited to see the track for Iron Menace being placed into position,” said Jessica Naderman, General Manager and Vice President of Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom. “This is a significant step forward in the construction process and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We can’t wait to share this thrilling roller coaster with our guests.”

Iron Menace will be Pennsylvania’s first dive coaster. The coaster will feature a 160-foot lift hill, a first drop angled at 95 degrees, and a twist through four inversions and reach speeds of 64 miles per hour along 2,200 feet of track.

The ride is slated to open for Dorney Park’s 2024 season.