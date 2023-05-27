(WHTM) – Police and firefighters are urging everyone to be safe over the holiday weekend, especially when it comes to using fireworks.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, fireworks are the cause of nearly 19,000 fires every year.

This could lead to potential property damage and injury, some wonder if fireworks should even be allowed.

Brian Enterline, Harrisburg Bureau of Fire said, “Just like a motor vehicle right they’re not made to kill anybody, but they can kill you so it’s using them properly using as instructed and making sure you follow all those recommendations from the manufacturers.”

If you are planning on setting off fireworks this holiday weekend make sure to do so at least 150 feet away from any nearby structures.