MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man convicted in a fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County was sentenced Thursday in a separate forgery case in Mercer County.

Chase Cominsky was sentenced to six to 12 months of incarceration, followed by four months of probation, according to a court employee. Cominsky had pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor theft by deception charge, court records state.

The charge stems from an incident that was reported Jan. 21 by those working at Ten Pin Alley in Hermitage. Two employees working at the bowling alley received two counterfeit $100 bills.

According to the criminal complaint, an investigation found that Cominsky’s son, Kayden, 18, had passed the bills to an employee. The criminal complaint says Chase was there at the time the bills were used and had been seen on surveillance camera handing something to Kayden.

The bills had the writings, “For Motion Pictures Purposes” and “Not Legal Tender,” on them and had other markings that showed they were fake.

Investigators then received a search warrant to search Chase and Kayden’s phones and said text messages revealed that Kayden asked Chase to “bring one of those 100$” while he was bowling.

For his part, Kayden was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to a theft by deception charge.

Chase Cominsky was also convicted earlier this year of using weights to make walleye fish he caught heavier during a tournament in Cleveland to win a cash prize. He and his co-conspirator were sentenced in May 2023 to 10 days in jail, had their fishing licenses suspended for three years, and Cominsky had to give up a bass boat worth $100,000. They also have to serve a year and a half probation in that case.

He is also facing multiple wildlife and hunting violations, accused of killing deer outside of hunting season and without a valid license.

That case, also in Mercer County, is still pending, with an arraignment scheduled next year.