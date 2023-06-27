PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Keystone State is full of rich history and vibrant municipalities. But some places in Pennsylvania have become empty and abandoned, whether it was due to a natural event or a man-made incident.

Here are some abandoned municipalities that can be found in Pennsylvania according to scenicstates.com

Pithole City

Located in the western part of the state, this municipality was founded in 1865, during Pennsylvania’s oil boom in the 1860s. This is when oil barons bought land and the municipality was built.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The municipality began to go downhill after the oil boom started to die off. A large fire hit Pithole City which caused many residents to leave. By 1866 only 2,000 were still living in the area and by 1878, the number dwindled to 250.

The area was left abandoned and is now a historic site with many buildings being preserved. You can visit Pithole City and even take a look at a visitor’s center to learn more about the history of what was there.

Eckley Miners’ Village

Located near Weatherly, the area was a miner’s municipality in the 1860s. When coal mining started to go away in the area, the village was left abandoned with many of the mines being sold off.

Today, you can visit Eckley safely as it operates as a residential museum. The village isn’t totally abandoned. Scenicstates.com says about 20 people reside here that are families of the original coal workers.

Rausch Gap

Located in Lebanon County, this ghost town was one of the largest of several coal mining villages in the state. The history of the area dates back to 1823 when a coal mine opened nearby and the municipality was built near it shortly after.

A railroad was constructed between 1850 and 1851. But by 1872, the railroad headquarters was relocated outside the area which was followed by the Civil War. By 1900, Rausch Gap was no more.

Scenicstates.com states that the area is accessible via the rail trail in St. Anthony’s Wilderness.

Centralia

You probably know quite a bit about this abandoned borough. Once a thriving borough with a large mining community, the municipality began to meet its demise in the 1960s when a large underground mine fire ignited.

By 1992, the borough was condemned. Some residents still live in Centralia, but only half of the area can be visited. It should also be noted that steam still comes up through the ground from the fire. Be aware of signs around the area and keep out of forbidden locations.

Petroleum Center

Located in Venango County in Western Pennsylvania and like Pithole, it was founded in the 1860s with the oil boom of that era. Up to 3,000 people called the area home.

Petroleum Center, however, didn’t even last 10 years and by 1873 it was left abandoned.

Parts of Petroleum Center can be seen if you are visiting Oil Creek State Park.