(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board acted on petitions filed by the Board’s Office of Enforcement Counsel to ban five adults from all Pennsylvania casinos that left children unattended while they engaged in gaming activities.

A two-year-old, four-year-old, five-year-old, 11-year-old, and 13-year-old were left unattended in a vehicle in the Presque Isle Downs Casino and Racetrack parking lot while a male and female patron gambled on slot machines for around 35 minutes. The male and female were placed on the Involuntary Exclusive List.

Another male patron left his 11-year-old unattended in a vehicle in the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia parking garage for around 30 minutes while he was gambling in the sportsbook. The male patron was also placed on the Involuntary Exclusive List.

A 10-year-old was left unattended in a vehicle near the valet area of the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh for five minutes while a male patron gambled in the sportsbook. The male patron was also put on the Involuntary Exclusive List.

A female patron gambled on slot machines while she left two children, an 8 and 9-year-old, unattended for 45 minutes in the Mohegan Pennsylvania parking lot. The female patron was put on the Involuntary Exclusive List.

A female patron left her 8 and 12-year-old children unattended for 45 minutes in the parking lot of the Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in 2017 while she gambled and had her petition to be removed from the Involuntary Exclusive List denied by the Board.

For more information on this issue, you can visit the Board’s “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign website.

The Board would like to remind patrons that adults are prohibited from leaving minors unattended in the parking lot, garage, hotel, or other venues at a casino as it creates a potentially unsafe and dangerous environment for the children.