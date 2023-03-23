(WHTM) — Many television shows and books, from crime dramas to soap operas have fictional towns in many states. Pennsylvania is home to many of these “alternate universe” towns.

Below is a list of some of the towns that have been based in Pennsylvania, with their respective shows and books.

Llanview: One Life to Live

Llanview, which was where most of the soap opera takes place, is to be a suburb of Philadelphia. Some say that it was modeled after the Chestnut Hill section of the city. During the opening credits of the 1980s, Harrisburg can be seen in the opening location shots.

Pine Valley: All My Children

Pine Valley is another fictional suburb that has been placed outside of Philadelphia. The town is in the same fictional universe as Llanview. In a 2004 storyline, it is made known that Pine Valley is only a few minutes away from Llanview. It has also been suggested that Llanview and Pine Valley are separated by the fictional Llantano River.

Corinth: Loving

The town of Corinth is a town that was located within driving distance of New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. It was best known as a university community, depicted on the soap opera Loving. The main family located in the town was the Alden family.

Carbon Creek: Star Trek

This fictional town of Carbon Creek was a small mining town located in Pennsylvania. According to T’Pol, who served aboard the Enterprise NX-01, a small Vulcan vessel crash-landed near the town. The town’s exterior shots of Carbon Creek were filmed near San Bernadino, California, according to the Star Trek Encyclopedia. While the town may be fictional, there is a real Carbon County located in Pennsylvania

Brewer: Rabbit Series by John Updike

This town was the setting for many of John Updike’s Rabbit series of novels. It has been described as the fifth largest town in Pennsylvania and, according to Carl Abbott, it has been described as having many characteristics of the real-life city of Reading. Updike, who was a Pennsylvania native, set much of his fiction in the state, largely in Brewer.