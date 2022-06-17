HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has approved plans for five power companies to return more than $64 million in tax savings to consumers.

Five major electric and natural gas utility companies submitted plans to return money to over two million customers thanks to the federal Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017.

Pennsylvania Power Company, West Penn Power Company, Pennsylvania Electric Company, Metropolitan Edison Company, and Peoples Gas company are all returning tax cuts to customers.

Those companies are returning the following amounts to consumers:

Pennsylvania Electric Company: $26.8 million

Metropolitan Edison Company: $16.3 million

West Penn Power Company: $15.2 million

Pennsylvania Power Company: $5 million

Peoples Gas Company: $939,925

Officials said in most cases, customers will see the refund as an increase in the negative surcharge (credit) on their monthly bills for the rest of the year.