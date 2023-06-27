(WHTM) — Pennsylvania is home to thousands of acres of woods and tons of bodies of water such as ponds, rivers, streams and even some gorgeous waterfalls.

There are many different waterfalls in the state that someone can go hiking too, and abc27 has compiled a list of five different ones in Pennsylvania that are considered to have some of the most beautiful scenery.

Raymondskill Falls (Pike County)

Raymondskill Falls located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is known to be the tallest waterfall in Pennsylvania standing at a height of 178 feet tall. This waterfall is made up of “three tiers,” or two other waterfalls.

Falls Trail (Luzerne County)

The Falls Trail at Ricketts Glen State Park is one of the most popular waterfall hikes in Pennsylvania. There are 21 waterfalls along the hike.

Nay Aug Falls (Lackawanna County)

The Nay Aug Falls are unique because they are located and owned within the city of Scranton. The term “Nay Aug” is Native American for “noisy brook” which is fitting due to it being situated on the Roaring Brook. Nay Aug Park and Nay Aug Falls are located on the southeast side of Scranton, right next to Interstate 81.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Round Island Run Falls (Clinton County)

The Round Island Falls are considered one of the most secluded waterfalls in the state. You’ll find this waterfall located at Sproul State Forest in Clinton County. This waterfall also has three tiers and stands 20 feet tall.

Miners Run Falls (Lycoming County)

Miners Run Falls located inside the McIntyre Wild Area in Lycoming County are made up of six waterfalls. The waterfalls are all located within 0.6 miles of each other on Rock Run Road.

A full list of waterfalls to visit can be found online at pabucketlist’s website.