LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — In less than a week, Pennsylvania which relies on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP will soon see a decrease in their benefits.

The Shapiro administration is going to speak about the changes happening next week and how people can still get help. Food banks are already expecting to see more people in need of their services.

At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, SNAP benefits, which help low-income Americans buy food, increased. However, that will end on March 1st. The SNAP increase was in place for nearly three years and was never meant to be permanent.

Households in Pennsylvania could lose up to $96 per month in benefits, and for many people, that extra money is a big help, especially with higher-than-usual food prices.

Roughly $1.8 million Pennsylvanians will see their benefits get reduced.

The Shapiro Administration is also expected to talk about ways people can support food banks.