PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The popular band FOREIGNER will be bringing their Farewell Tour to Burgettstown next summer.

The band known for the songs “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” and “Juke Box Hero” announced that they will be touring with special guest LOVERBOY.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere,” said leader and founder of FOREIGNER, Mick Jones.

FOREIGNER will be making a stop in Burgettstown on July 29, 2023, at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Additional tour dates and ticket information can be found here.

The band will be continuing their long-term initiative with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation by inviting choirs to open the show with a live a cappella “Pitch Perfect” performance of Classic Rock songs. FOREIGNER will be working with radio partners across the country to help create a contest for local choirs. These local choirs will be able to win donations for their music programs.

Only one winning choir will be selected to sing at each show and the choir will receive a grand prize of new musical equipment. More details can be found here.

“The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. Foreigner has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we’re going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I’m sure there may be occasions when we’ll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much,” said FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen.