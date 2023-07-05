PENNSLYVANIA (WHTM) — Prisons are creepy just by their nature and many of them around Pennsylvania have been abandoned and forgotten. Some even have been turned into places you can visit, but others are still off-limits to the public.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are a few forgotten prisons, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia

Possibly the most well-known prison on this list, Eastern State Penitentiary was where Al Capone served his first prison sentence. The prison opened back in 1829 and featured running water and toilets that flushed which, according to onlyinyourstate.com, The White House didn’t even have at that time.

The penitentiary closed in 1971 and now serves as a museum for people looking to explore an abandoned prison legally. The prison was also the inspiration for the federal prison in the 2003 computer game SimCity 4.

The Old Jail, Chambersburg

Built first in 1818, this jail survived the burning of Chambersburg by the Confederate Forces in 1864. This Midstate jail is home to a museum that welcomes visitors to learn about local history and stories regarding runaway slaves during the time of the Underground Railroad.

The building is one of the oldest in Chambersburg and was placed on the State and National Register of Historical Sites in 1970, according to the Franklin County Historical Society.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holmesburg Prison, Philadelphia

This prison is not open to the public and is located on private property, so trespassing is forbidden.

This prison, also located in Philadelphia, was home to many horrors, including some particularly heinous instances of rioting, corruption, medical experimentation, and murder.

The prison was first built in 1896 to relieve overcrowding at Philadelphia’s Moyamensing Prison. The most notorious story of the prison occurred in the summer of 1938 when many went on hunger strikes in protest of the food at the jail.

According to Abandoned America, prison officials turned the heat up to nearly 200 degrees during the heat of summer, locked the men in a room, and left it that way for nearly 60 hours. Many men were killed because of it.

The prison was closed and decommissioned in 1995.

Old Cumberland County Prison, Carlisle

This Midstate Prison now holds government offices and can be accessed by the public. This old prison was built in 1854. It was in operation until 1984 when a new prison was built just outside of the community.

Destination Carlisle says the facility sometimes held public executions on its grounds and had several inmates escape, but most were quickly re-captured. Some suggest the building is haunted and hear strange sounds while inside the building. Destination Carlisle states that even the television show Ghosthunters filmed the episode “Innocent Until Proven Dead” at the prison in 2015.

Old Jail Museum, Smethport

Built in 1872 and then renovated into a museum in 2003, this old jail is said to be one of the most haunted places in Pennsylvania, according to the Allegheny National Forests Vistors Bureau.

The museum now hosts a history lesson on McKean County. The site says to be careful, however, because a resident ghost is said to haunt the dungeon below Old Jail Museum.