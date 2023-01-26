(WHTM) – Former Pennsylvania Attorney General William Sennett passed away on Monday at the age of 92.

Sennett served as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General from 1967-70 as the state’s youngest Attorney General under Governor Raymond Shafer.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to State Senator Daniel Laughlin, who introduced a condolence resolution, Sennett represented Pennsylvania before the Supreme Courts of Pennsylvania and the United States in numerous cases.

After graduating from Georgetown Law School, Sennett clerked in the United States Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit and practiced law in Erie for over 50 years.

According to Mercyhurst College, Sennett served as a Trustee Emeritus since 2013 after he retired from the board following 42 years of service.

“Although Mr. Sennett had resigned from the board long before I arrived at Mercyhurst, his influence on our campus is everlasting,” said Mercyhurst President Kathleen A. Getz, Ph.D. “From the Sennett Institute for Mercy and Catholic Studies to the Sennett Board Room to many less tangible manifestations, we are reminded of his intense love of and commitment to this institution.”

Sennett was predeceased by his first wife Pauline and is survived by his second wife Marlene, six children, and eight grandchildren.